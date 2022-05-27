Microsoft's KB5014019 update for Windows 11 is breaking antivirus tools

Trend Micro has issued a warning about the preview of the KB5014019 update for Windows 11, released by Microsoft a few days ago.

The security firm says that it is aware of a compatibility issue between the update and "the User Mode Hooking (UMH) component of several Trend Micro endpoint solutions". The problems affect both Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022.

The problem interferes with the ransomware protection of some Trend Micro security products, and the advice for now is to simply uninstall the optional update.

In an advisory notice about the issue, Trend Micro says:

Trend Micro is aware of a compatibility issue between the User Mode Hooking (UMH) component of several Trend Micro endpoint solutions and the latest Microsoft Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 optional preview patches (KB5014019) released on May 24, 2022.

The company continues:

The UMH component used by several Trend Micro endpoint and server protection products is responsible for some advanced features such as ransomware protection. Trend Micro is aware of a potential issue where customers who apply the optional Microsoft Windows 11 or Windows 2022 optional preview patches (KB5014019) and reboot would then find that the Trend Micro UMH driver would stop. Trend Micro is currently investigating this issue further in order to address it before the optional Windows patch becomes mandatory. Customers who have already applied the optional Windows patch may either uninstall the patch temporarily or contact Trend Micro support for further assistance with a UMH debug module.

Microsoft has yet to acknowledge the issue.

