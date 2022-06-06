Qualys updates vulnerability management with automated workflows

Security and compliance specialist Qualys is releasing the latest version of its Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response (VMDR) solution with TruRisk, which offers risk-based vulnerability management for insights into an organization's unique risk posture, allowing it to prioritize its most critical threats.

Qualys VMDR 2.0 gives security and IT teams a shared context and the ability to create workflows via drag and drop technology to quickly align and respond to threats.

Features include Qflow technology, built into the Qualys Cloud Platform, which delivers drag and drop visual workflows that empower understaffed teams to easily automate complex vulnerability management tasks such as launching scans on ephemeral cloud assets or quarantining high-risk assets saving valuable resources and time.

There's also seamless integration with ITSM tools such as ServiceNow ITSM and Jira with patch management plus evidence-based risk scoring to enable collaboration between security and IT teams for automated ticketing and patch orchestration to reduce mean time to remediation.

Preemptive attack alerts prevent the spread of malware by correlating actively exploited CVE's using malware and external threat indicators. Alerts can proactively identify other critical assets vulnerable to identical CVE's to stop the spread of malware.

"In this era of increasing legislation and board-level attention on cyber resiliency, the ability to efficiently manage cyber risk is more important than ever," says Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "With VMDR 1.0, we innovated by bringing the four core elements of vulnerability management into a seamless workflow to help organizations efficiently respond to threats. We're changing the game again with VMDR 2.0 by adding prioritized risk scoring, drag and drop workflows, and ITSM integration to the vulnerability management lifecycle. Organizations can now kickoff remediation workflows for vulnerability management tasks, prioritize remediation on the critical issues that reduce risk, and streamline responses and integrations with ITSM solutions like ServiceNow."

