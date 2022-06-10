Cloud security remains a top concern

A new survey of cybersecurity professionals attending this week's RSA conference shows that cloud security is their main concern.

The study by Delinea shows 37 percent think cloud security is the main cybersecurity concern of the year, followed by ransomware (19 percent) and remote workers (17 percent).

"Protecting digital assets in the cloud is becoming priority number one, reflecting a more proactive approach to cybersecurity," says Joseph Carson, chief security scientist and advisory CISO at Delinea. "As businesses become more reliant on the cloud for infrastructure, application development, and business process automation, security skills and solutions need to keep up. Securing privileged access to cloud infrastructure and workloads before attackers take advantage is imperative."

The survey also shows that 80 percent of respondents claim their organization has not been breached in the past 12 months. This positive response may be due to the increased cyber hygiene practiced among employees. For example, the survey shows that 59 percent of respondents claim to not use the same password on multiple accounts and nearly two thirds (66 percent) state they use multi-factor authentication (MFA) whenever available.

"Passwords should never be the only security control for accessing critical systems, applications, and privileges. By implementing MFA controls, it adds an extra layer of protection, should an attacker be able to compromise a password. MFA should be required not only at system log-in, but also at the point of horizontal and vertical privilege elevation," adds Carson.

Cyber insurance features prominently in incident response planning, with with 41 percent of respondents saying their organization has or is strongly considering taking it up.

