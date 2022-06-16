Microservices and service mesh are critical to digital transformation

New research shows that 85 percent of companies are modernizing their applications to a microservices architecture.

The study from Solo.io and ClearPath Strategies reveals that 56 percent of organizations with at least half of their applications on a microservices architecture have faster development cycles, with daily or more frequent releases.

As microservices have taken off, so service mesh and API gateways have become viable solutions to address the headaches of managing application reliability, security, and observability. An overwhelming 87 percent of companies report using or evaluating a service mesh for use.

Service mesh, which controls service-to-service communication over a network, offers a solution for managing application reliability, security, and observability along with application traffic monitoring and management. The vast majority of respondents (89 percent) report a very positive impact on application reliability as a result of using service mesh, including 44 percent who called the impact 'transformative'.

Although it's still a relatively young technology, 49 percent report using service mesh at some level. Adoption is greater still among companies with a high degree of containerized architectures and Kubernetes usage, with 81 percent of those with more than half their workload on Kubernetes using service mesh.

"It's no surprise that Kubernetes has 'crossed the chasm,' with nearly two-thirds of companies using it in production and an overwhelming majority of companies are modernizing with microservices," says Idit Levine, founder and CEO of Solo.io. "Enterprises are struggling to manage this explosion of services -- and they are turning to service mesh and API gateways to manage an increasingly complex application environment. Meanwhile, Istio is emerging as the Kubernetes of service mesh, with leading companies choosing an Istio-based service mesh by an almost three-to-one margin to boost application reliability and security."

The full report is available from the Solo.io site.

Photo credit: Panchenko Vladimir/ Shutterstock