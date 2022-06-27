New platform aims to secure 'unmanageable' applications

Shadow IT applications acquired without the knowledge of the IT department present problems for businesses as they can create security holes or may not be compliant with industry standards.

The problem isn't going to go away. Gartner reports that shadow IT spending represents 30 percent to 40 percent of the overall IT outlay in large enterprises.

A new platform launched today by Cerby aims to offer a solution by applying zero trust architecture to deal with these 'unmanageable' applications and balance empowerment and autonomy with security and productivity.

"Our goal at Cerby is simple but sweeping: To increase productivity for enterprises by empowering employees to use the technologies they prefer while automating compliance and security," says co-founder and CEO, Belsasar Lepe. "In this era of IT consumerization, employee choice and enterprise security are not mutually exclusive -- with the right tools and strategies, they go hand-in-hand. When business professionals get real autonomy, security becomes everyone's responsibility, rather than just one of many priorities for the IT department. The Cerby platform for unmanageable applications enables organizations to boost efficiency, comply with existing policies and reduce exposure to cyberattacks -- it's truly a win-win-win."

Cerby's platform combines proprietary technology, robotic process automation (RPA) and seamless integrations with identity providers like Okta and Azure AD. It enhances the user experience as enterprises can crowdsource the discovery of new and potentially unmanaged applications, taking away the burden from IT and security departments.

The platform assesses the risk of connected applications against established security policies and monitors applications for common misconfigurations that often lead to breaches. It also offers a centralized portal to log in to supported applications extending enterprise single sign-on to applications that don't natively support SAML and SCIM.

Image credit: ArtemisDiana / depositphotos