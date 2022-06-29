The phishing bait that hooks most victims

No Comments

Phishing emails referencing corporate issues and delivery problem notifications are the ones most likely to induce people to click links according to new research.

Data on simulated phishing attacks from Kaspersky's Security Awareness Platform shows emails with these subjects were successful in getting people to click 16 to 18 percent of the time.

The five most effective emails were:

Advertisement
  • Failed delivery attempt -- Unfortunately, our courier was unable to deliver your item. Sender: Mail delivery service. Click conversion: 18.5 percent
  • Emails not delivered due to overloaded mail servers. Sender: The Google support team. Click conversion: 18 percent
  • Online employee survey: What would you improve about working at the company. Sender: HR Department. Click conversion: 18 percent
  • Reminder: New company-wide dress code. Sender: Human Resources. Click conversion: 17.5 percent
  • Attention all employees: new building evacuation plan. Sender: Safety Department. Click conversion: 16 percent

Other emails that gained a significant number of clicks included reservation confirmations from a booking service (11 percent), a notification about an order placement (11 percent), and an IKEA contest announcement (10 percent).

Interestingly those that made threats or offered some form of instant reward proved least successful. A template with the subject, 'I hacked your computer and know your search history' gained only two percent of clicks, while offers for free Netflix and $1,000 by clicking a link tricked just one percent of employees.

"Phishing simulation is one of the simplest ways to track employees' cyber-resilience and evaluate the efficiency of their cybersecurity training. However, there are significant aspects that must be considered when conducting this assessment to make it really impactful,2 says Elena Molchanova, head of security awareness business development at Kaspersky. "Since the methods used by cybercriminals are constantly changing, the simulation has to reflect up-to-date social engineering trends, alongside common cybercrime scenarios. It is crucial that simulated attacks are carried out regularly and supplemented with appropriate training – so users will develop a strong vigilance skill that will allow them avoid falling for targeted attacks or so-called spear phishing."

Tips on how to protect yourself from phishing are available on the Kaspersky blog.

Image credit: weerapat/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

How web scraping has gone from niche to mainstream [Q&A]

The phishing bait that hooks most victims

Microsoft releases preview of KB5014666 update which fixes Wi-Fi bug and adds printing features

Microsoft performs Known Issue Rollback after Windows update breaks Edge

How Banking-as-a-Service is shaking up the fintech ecosystem

Employees want better digital experiences, management want bigger profits

Foxit PDF Reader 12 and Foxit PDF Editor 12 show off new redesign, gain welcome additional features

Most Commented Stories

Tech companies say they will help employees with travel expenses for abortions following the overturning of Roe v Wade

28 Comments

Upgrade nag screens coming to Windows 8.1

17 Comments

Microsoft to retire some facial recognition technology as it takes a more responsible approach to AI

15 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5014668 update to fix game crashes and failed Windows 11 upgrades

8 Comments

Are cybersecurity teams underusing female talent? [Q&A]

5 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.