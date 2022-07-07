beyerdynamic Free BYRD wireless earbuds are a legit alternative to Apple AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods Pro wireless earbuds are cool, but they are far from perfect. They are uncomfortable and not at all attractive -- the white stems that protrude from your ears are very unsightly. Not to mention, they are only offered in white -- don't like that color? Sucks for you. Worst of all, most of the unique features, such as spatial audio, are only compatible with Apple devices like iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

If you are an Android and/or Windows user that wants some premium wireless earbuds that aren't made by Apple, then today, you are in luck. The company beyerdynamic has launched its first-ever "True Wireless" earbuds, and they look incredible. Called "Free BYRD," these Bluetooth earbuds are discreet, attractive, come in two colors, and best of all, beyerdynamic promises exceptional audio quality.

"The all-new TWS earbuds marry beyerdynamic’s beloved premium sound quality with a design language reminiscent of the classic guitar pick. By combining the experience of beyerdynamic's audio specialists and world-class manufacturing, Free BYRD provides consumers with meaningful beyerdynamic sound experiences anywhere, anytime. Free BYRD stays true to beyerdynamic's legendary audio quality and offers smart features like easy Bluetooth pairing, active noise canceling (ANC), and up to 11 hours of battery life," says beyerdynamic.

The company adds, "Free BYRD’s speech intelligibility during phone calls or meetings remains at the highest quality, even in a noisy environment, thanks to the inclusion of Qualcomm dual 2-mic cVc technology. A total of four microphones, two each on the left and right earpieces of the Free BYRD, deliver natural phone calls. With Google Fast Pair, the earbuds connect to Android devices within seconds, while Bluetooth connection options are available on iOS, Mac OS, and PC devices. Certifications from both Amazon and Apple also add 'Hey Alexa' and 'Siri' voice assistants to Free BYRD. Gamers and series fans will love Free BYRD’s Low Latency Mode which ensures perfect synchronization between image and sound."

beyerdynamic shares specifications below.

OPERATING PRINCIPLE: Closed

TRANSMISSION TYPE: Wireless via Bluetooth

WEIGHT: 7 g per earphone

BATTERY RUNTIME: Up to 11 hours

HEADPHONE FREQUENCY RESPONSE: 10 - 22,000 Hz

SUPPORTED BLUETOOTH PROFILE: HSP 1.2, HFP 1.7.1, A2DP 1.3.1, AVRCP 1.6, AVCTP 1.4, AVDTP 1.3, SPP 1.2, Device ID 1.3, RFCOMM 1.2, GAVDP 1.3

BLUETOOTH VERSION: 5.2

CODECS: aptX Adaptive, AAC, SBC

CHARGING CASE WEIGHT: 60 g

CHARGING CASE DIMENSIONS: 43 x 68 x 30 mm

The Free BYRD wireless earbuds can be purchased from the company directly here now. beyerdynamic is offering them in your choice of two colors -- black and light grey. Regardless of color, they will cost you the same $249.

