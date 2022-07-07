Ransomware and the places that worry about it most

No Comments
ransomware laptop

Ransomware is predicted to cost businesses over $265 billion worldwide by 2031. New research from Ottowa-based managed services firm Firewall Technical has analyzed search data relating to ransomware attacks and come up with some interesting results.

Wannacry is the most searched for ransomware attack. With 6,830 related searches every month, the ransomware is still causing problems worldwide even though it was released back in 2017.

Next on the list is Ryuk, considered to be one of the most dangerous ransomware attacks by cyber security professionals and accountable for some of the highest ransom demands around the world, with 4,860 searches. This followed in third place by Petya with 1,900.

Advertisement

The study also explores the locations where people are performing these ransomware searches from. Looking at searching for protection against malware and viruses the most per 100,000 population, in the US, Virginia, Maryland, Washington, Oregon and New Hampshire are the states most concerned with cyberattacks. Kentucky, Alabama, South Dakota, Louisiana and Mississippi are the least concerned.

In the UK, Northampton, Milton Keynes, Norwich, Swindon and Newcastle upon Tyne are the cities with most searches. Bradford, Birkenhead, Newport, Manchester and Brent have the least.

Bitdefender and Norton360 are the most searched for solutions in the US, while in the UK it's Kaspersky and Bitdefender.

The study was carried out using data from the last three months from search engine tools Ahrefs, Google Keyword Planner and KWFinder.

Image credit: AndreyPopov/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Ransomware and the places that worry about it most

Bring Your Own Device can empower your employees, and increase productivity too

Microsoft makes massive improvements to Windows Subsystem for Android in Windows 11

Microsoft releases Windows Terminal Preview 1.15 with new keyboard selection option, scroll marks, and other improvements

Nintendo Switch OLED Model Splatoon 3 Edition looks absolutely amazing

To tackle range anxiety and fully embrace EVs, we need more effective software

IBM's latest acquisition helps enterprises spot 'bad data' at source

Most Commented Stories

Windows 7 2022 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be, but isn't

53 Comments

Microsoft's Bing Maps can now alleviate some of your pain at the gas pump

28 Comments

Joe Biden gives deceased Apple Co-founder Steve Jobs Presidential Medal of Freedom

25 Comments

Windows 11 uptake remains slow

17 Comments

To tackle range anxiety and fully embrace EVs, we need more effective software

13 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.