Microsoft warns Windows 8.1 users that 'this version of Windows is nearing the end of support'

Windows 8.1 is very much in its twilight years, and it is only a matter of months before the operating system no longer receives updates from Microsoft.

There are, of course, still plenty of people using Windows 8.1, and they need to be made aware of the fact that they are using software that will not be supported for much longer. We knew the nag screens were coming, but following the installation of this month's updates for Windows 8.1, users can expect to see a warning screen informing them: "This version of Windows is nearing the end of support".

The warning screen tells people who have chosen to hang on to the aged operating system that the last security updates for Windows 8.1 are scheduled for release on January 10, 2023. After this date, there will be no more updates and no further technical support available from Microsoft.

When the nag screen appears, there are a few ways to respond. The first option is to click "Remind me after the end of support date" which will prevent it from appearing for the next few months. Then there is the "Remind me later" option which will hide the screen for the time being, but you can expect it to pop up again next month.

The final option is to use the "Learn more" button to learn about the options that are available to you. In reality the options are rather limited. You can either upgrade to Windows 10 if you want to retain your existing hardware, or buy a new computer with Windows 11 pre-installed. Unsurprisingly, this latter option is Microsoft's recommended course of action. On the support website, the company says:

What does end of support mean for you? Change can be difficult, but we’re here to help you take the next steps. After 10 January 2023, Microsoft will no longer provide security updates or technical support for Windows 8.1. You might be able to upgrade your Windows 8.1 device to a newer version of Windows, but we recommend moving to a new PC that can run Windows 11 as the best option.

There is, of course, nothing to stop you from continuing to use Windows 8.1 after the end of support, but this is really not recommended because of the security risks involved.