Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.60.1 update with important bug fixes for Windows 11 users

PowerToys

It is only a week since Microsoft released PowerToys v0.60.0, complete with various changes, fixes and additions -- many of which were focused on Windows 11. Now the company has pushed out the PowerToys v0.60.1 update with a handful of important fixes.

Microsoft describes this as a patch release, but this almost makes it seem unimportant when that is very much not the case. It addresses compatibility issues that existed with PowerRename and ImageResizer in Windows 11, as well as fixing context menu problems and crashes.

Fan-favorite utility FancyZones receives a couple of bug fixes, the first of which addresses an issue with templates not being properly applied across multiple monitors. There is also a fix for a problem that caused the FancyZones Editor to crash. Other tools that have been updated include the recently added Find My Mouse.

The full changelog for PowerToys v0.60.1 looks like this:

  • #19253 - Updated the Microsoft Store submission of PowerToys to not show UI while installing.
  • #19023 - Fixed a bug causing FancyZones to not apply templates correctly when more than one monitor shared the same serial number.
  • #19233 - Fixed the incompatibility not allowing the PowerRename and ImageResizer Windows 11 tier 1 context menus being shown on development insider builds.
  • #19219 - The old context menus are now shown on Windows 11 as well, to account for configurations where other third party software might be overriding the Windows 11 context menus.
  • #19263 - Fixed a bug making the Find My Mouse overlay hang when activated in the top left corner of the screen.
  • #19223 - The FancyZones Editor should no longer crash on configurations where monitors are not detected connected to display devices.

You can download PowerToys v0.60.1 from GitHub, or make use of the update option in your currently installed version of the app.

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.60.1 update with important bug fixes for Windows 11 users

