Dell XPS Plus 13 Developer Edition is certified for Ubuntu Linux 22.04 LTS

Earlier this year, HP made waves in the Linux community by partnering with System76 on a developer-focused laptop. Called "Dev One," the notebook comes pre-loaded with the Ubuntu-based Pop!_OS. This new HP machine is quite impressive, as you can read in our review.

Of course, seasoned Linux veterans were already familiar with a different major computer manufacturer selling a Linux-based developer machine. Yes, Dell has been releasing XPS "Developer Edition" models for many years -- these computers come with Canonical's Ubuntu pre-installed. Dell's XPS 13 in particular has been lauded by professional reviewers and consumers alike thanks to its balance of power and elegance.

Next month, you will be able to buy the latest XPS "Developer Edition" from Dell in the USA, Canada, and parts of Europe. You see, starting in August, the company will begin selling the Dell XPS Plus 13 Developer Edition which is certified for (and comes with) Ubuntu Linux 22.04 LTS. The laptop is powered by Intel's latest 12th-gen Core processors and can be configured with up to 32GB of 5,200 MHz LPDDR5 memory. For storage, you get a PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD standard. Fans of media will appreciate the quad-speaker setup and optional 4K+ OLED display.

"Its clean design features a sleek zero-lattice keyboard, capacitive touch function row, a seamless glass touch pad, and edge-to edge interfaces. The modern look is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core 28W processors (up from 15W on the prior generation) and supported by larger fans that provide 55 percent better airflow without increasing noise or temperature. Additionally, leading battery technology makes sure you can go the distance without disruptions. And with Express Charge 2.0 that gets your laptop to about 80 percent battery life in less than an hour," says Dell.

Jaewook Woo, Product Manager, Linux Operating System, Dell Technologies explains, "XPS is an innovation portal for Dell -- from its application of cutting-edge technology to experimentation of new user interfaces and experiential design. By bringing the enhanced performance and power management features of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to our most advanced premium laptop, Dell and Canonical reinforce our joint commitment to continue delivering the best computing experience for developers using Ubuntu."

If you don't want to wait for August, you can buy a "regular" Dell XPS Plus 13 today and install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS on it yourself -- just replace Windows 11 with that Linux distribution. If you do decide to wait for August, however, it is not clear how much Dell will charge for the latest "Developer Edition" variants.