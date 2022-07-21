New process helps deliver Kubernetes observability

As Kubernetes becomes increasingly widely adopted, monitoring these systems effectively becomes even more critical for businesses. But because Kubernetes is by nature ephemeral -- things can be created and destroyed quickly -- this represents a challenge.

As a Gartner report last year pointed out poor or manual monitoring procedures can introduce friction for developers and loss of visibility. To combat this problem, analytics platform Sumo Logic has unveiled a new process to deliver Kubernetes observability in just a few clicks.

It allows developers to get up and running quickly with Kubernetes observability by establishing appropriate collection of information for the Kubernetes environment (Orchestration, Infrastructure and App Data) with the proper metadata. They can then also install the relevant app dashboards to view data and help diagnose and troubleshoot issues, as well as validating automatically generated alerts.

Advertisement

"Developers are at the heart of challenging the status quo and getting the digital experiences we crave into service. Digital experiences simply do not advance without the needed visibility for developers to make them a reality," says Christian Beedgen, CTO and co-founder of Sumo Logic. "Today, we take another step in delivering on the promise to deliver a premium developer experience. Onboarding Kubernetes data into Sumo Logic has never been faster, smarter, or more secure."

You can find out more on the Sumo Logic blog or in the video below, and you can set up a free trial.

Image credit: postmodernstudio/depositphotos.com