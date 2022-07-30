4MLinux 40.0 achieves stable status, but does anyone actually care?

No Comments

You know what annoys me most about the Linux comuniuty? There are too many gosh darn operating systems based on the Linux kernel. And yes, too much choice can be a bad thing. You see, new Linux users often find themselves overwhelmed with the number of distributions from which to choose. Even worse, having many distros causes resources to be spread too thin. Desktop Linux would be better off if developers worked together on just a handful of operating systems (such as Debian and Fedora).

But no. The Linux community can't operate as a cohesive unit. Instead, it must be fragmented and confusing. Such is life, I suppose. With all of that said, version 40.0 of 4MLinux -- an operating system that probably doesn't need to exist -- is now available for download. The lightweight distribution has officially achieved stable status, and the developers are hopeful you will choose their offering over the plethora of alternatives.

"The status of the 4MLinux 40.0 series has been changed to STABLE. Edit your documents with LibreOffice 7.3.5 and GNOME Office (AbiWord 3.0.5, GIMP 2.10.32, Gnumeric 1.12.52), share your files using DropBox 143.4.4161, surf the Internet with Firefox 103.0 and Chromium 103.0.5060.53, send emails via Thunderbird 91.12.0, enjoy your music collection with Audacious 4.1, watch your favorite videos with VLC 3.0.17.3 and mpv 0.34.0, play games powered by Mesa 21.3.8 and Wine 7.12. You can also setup the 4MLinux LAMP Server (Linux 5.18.7, Apache 2.4.54, MariaDB 10.8.3, PHP 5.6.40 and PHP 7.4.30). Perl 5.34.1, Python 2.7.18, and Python 3.9.12 are also available," explains the development team.

Advertisement

The devs further add, "As always, the new major release has some new features. Legacy MPlayer with MEncoder are now available out of the box  (HyperVC can be used as MEncoder’s GUI for transcoding). Many system-wide changes has been done to improve 3D support (both on real and virtual machines). QEMU (with its GUI called AQEMU) as well as TrueCrypt (encryption utility) are now also included. New games: GNOME Mahjongg (available out of the box) and Entombed! (available as a downloadable extension). And finally, a preliminary support for NVM Express interface has been added (currently it seems to work well in VirtualBox)."

Who should download 4MLinux 40.0? Probably no one. Look, I mean no disrespect to the developers, but there truly is no reason for this operating system to exist with so many better options out there. If you want to give the distribution a spin anyway, however, you can download an ISO here now.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

4MLinux 40.0 achieves stable status, but does anyone actually care?

Five ways AI can influence and transform your business processes

Instagram rolls back changes that drew the ire of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

MINISFORUM NUCXI5 and NUCXI7 Windows 11 mini PCs have NVIDIA GeForce graphics

Is Zero Trust segmentation the answer to mitigating ransomware threats?

Best Windows apps this week

How endpoint security and management are consolidating [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft rolls back KB5014668 update for Windows 11 because it broke the Start menu

28 Comments

You can now buy a Windows 11 license direct from Microsoft -- but we know a cheaper option

8 Comments

Good news: NFL launches a live streaming service! Bad news: The details

6 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5015878 update preview to bring notification improvements and more to Windows 10

6 Comments

Linux malware reaches an all time high

5 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.