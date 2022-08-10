AI-based security solution protects email and messaging

With more people working remotely, messaging and email have become even more essential tools, but the sharing of sensitive data via these routes also presents risks.

Concentric AI is using this week's Black Hat USA to launch an AI-based solution that protects sensitive data shared as text or attachments across today’s most popular business messaging platforms, including email, Slack, and Microsoft Teams.

Offered as a part of the company's Semantic Intelligence platform, these new capabilities autonomously detect inappropriate permissions and risk, giving security professionals the tools needed to correct access issues and prevent data loss quickly and easily.

"Email, Slack, and Teams are double-edged swords," says Karthik Krishnan, Concentric CEO. "They're unmatched as productivity tools, but they also create huge potential for data loss. Malicious actions or simple human error can easily expose business-critical data to unauthorized users. With Concentric, employees can continue to collaborate and keep their operations humming without exposing the organization to regulatory violations, intellectual property loss, or data breaches."

Concentric's deep learning and natural language processing (NLP) technologies help organizations to identify sensitive and regulated data, such as PII/PCI/PHI, confidential business content, and financial information, as it flows across messaging and email platforms. They can then evaluate who has access to this data and determine whether that access is appropriate and authorized. Issues can be dealt with by disabling access, recalling messages, or integrating with end-user workflows for redress.

Concentric's email and messaging protection capabilities are available from today for Semantic Intelligence customers who have purchased an enterprise license. You can find out more on the Concentric site.

Photo credit: A1Stock/Shutterstock