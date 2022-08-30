IBM and VMware help businesses modernize hybrid cloud workloads

IBM and VMware are using this week's VMware Explore event to announce an expanded partnership to help clients and partners modernize mission-critical workloads and speed up time to value in hybrid cloud environments.

The two companies are also planning to help clients in regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare and the public sector address the cost, complexity and risk of migrating and modernizing mission-critical workloads in the cloud.

With the current economic climate making re-purposing applications for cloud unrealistic for many organizations, there is increased emphasis on a more agile modernization strategy. The planned IBM and VMware offerings are intended to increase choice and flexibility for companies to execute their digital transformation strategies.

"In today's market, organizations want to modernize and transform operations quickly. But modernization and innovation cannot come at the cost of security and trust built with clients," says Howard Boville, head of IBM Cloud Platform. "Together, IBM and VMware are delivering something by supporting our joint clients in regulated industries to more easily leverage hybrid cloud services securely -- wherever and however they wish to run them."

The new partnership includes a number of moves, IBM is becoming a Global Systems Integrator (GSI) for VMware to help clients accelerate their business transformation and hybrid cloud journeys. There's also expansion of the joint innovation fund run by the two companies, and IBM Cloud Satellite now supports VMware workloads in any environment where they run, whether in the cloud or the data center.

"With IBM and VMware, our customers get a combination of innovation and consulting experience based on decades of close collaboration and experience in meeting the business challenges of thousands of customers around the world," Mark Lohmeyer, senior vice president and general manager, cloud infrastructure business group at VMware says. "This collaboration will enable us to better streamline the user experience for our mutual enterprise customers looking to run VMware mission critical workloads that require higher levels of security, resiliency, and compliance in financial services and regulated industries."

Image credit: rozelt / depositphotos.com