If Microsoft Edge 105 won't launch, here's what you need to do

Microsoft released a new version of its Edge browser a few days ago, bringing with it various improvements and changes. But many people who have updated to Microsoft Edge 105 have run into a fairly serious issue -- the browser will not start.

It is an issue that has been very widely reported, and while Microsoft is publicly say much about the problem, a member of the Edge development team has stepped up with a solution. So, if the latest version of Edge won't launch for you, you will be pleased to learn that the issue stems from a deprecated group policy and can be easily fixed with a registry edit.

It was down to Sean Lyndersay, Microsoft Edge General Manager, to acknowledge the issue and agree with a solution that had been shared. He also says that the bug will be fixed when the next stable release of Edge is launched.

On Twitter, Lyndersay wrote:

The solution to getting Edge up and running again requires a quick trip to the Registry Editor:

  1. Pressing Windows + R, type regedit and press Enter
  2. Navigate to HKEY_CURRENT_USER \ SOFTWARE \ Policies \ Microsoft \ Edge and delete the MetricsReportingEnabled key
  3. Repeat at HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE \ SOFTWARE \ Policies \ Microsoft \ Edge

If Microsoft Edge 105 won't launch, here's what you need to do

