Get 'Pivot for Success' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

Pivot for Success tells business leader and entrepreneur Amy Hilliard’s stories of success, struggle, and sustainability to inspire you to become resilient. Hilliard offers her hard-won perspective on what it takes to "make it" in American business and in life. She talks about the tough stuff, the stuff that most people who rise to her level of accomplishment aren't eager for others to know. Few women, and few women of color, have created multi-million-dollar brands in senior corporate positions, legendary entrepreneurial environments, and start-ups. Hilliard’s fearless honesty in revealing her experience can help you find your way forward, even if you face obstacles in today's business environment.

While Hilliard is a Harvard Business School graduate, Pivot for Success contains lessons not taught in school. Her perspective on success and the failure it often takes to succeed are invaluable. In this book, you will learn the 10 Pivot Points that have led Hilliard to where she is today, including Purpose, Passion, Perseverance, Positivity, Priorities, and more.

The 10 Pivot Points you'll learn in Pivot for Success have been tried and tested, and even endorsed by Michelle Obama. In this book, Hilliard shares her impactful life lessons. No matter who you are or where you are in your life’s journey, you’ll need to gain vision, shift your energy, and make moves in order to get where you’re going. Through Pivot for Success, you’ll find that you can succeed, even when you think you've lost it all.

Advertisement

Gain inspiration from Amy Hilliard's rise and resilience to multi-million-dollar success

Leverage the 10 Pivot Points to best fit your goals in business and in life

Learn to recognize when you’re on the right track or bounce back if your situation calls for a change of outlook and strategy

Build the courage to take risks, shift your perspective, and discover new opportunities

As the owner of three businesses, Amy Hilliard knows what it takes to hustle and get there. In Pivot for Success, she shows you how.

Pivot for Success , from Wiley, usually retails for $15, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on September 15, so act fast.