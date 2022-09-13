80 percent of organizations have suffered a severe cloud security incident

No Comments

A new report finds 80 percent of organizations have experienced at least one severe cloud security incident in the past year, and 41 percent say cloud native services increase complexity, further complicating their security efforts

On a positive note though the study, from developer security specialist Snyk, shows 49 percent of organizations now find deployment is faster as a result of improved cloud security.

"This new research should serve as a wake-up call that our collective cloud security risk is universal and will only continue to grow if we double down on outdated approaches and legacy tools," says Josh Stella, vice president and chief architect at Snyk. "The outlook is not entirely dire, however, as the data also clearly reveals that shifting cloud security left and embracing DevSecOps collaboration can allow global organizations to continue their current pace of innovation more securely."

Advertisement

Startups (89 percent) and public sector organizations (88 percent) were most impacted. On the other hand, enterprises fared better -- most likely due to greater investment -- while small and mid-sized businesses reported making out the best, probably as result of a smaller cloud footprint and less infrastructure complexity.

Respondents named data breaches, data leaks, and intrusions into their environment among the most severe incidents they had knowledge of. The risk isn't going away either, 25 percent of respondents worry they've recently suffered a cloud data breach but are unaware of it, while 58 percent of both security pros and developers believe that the risk of a cloud data breach at their organization will only increase over the next year.

77 percent of organizations cite problems with poor training and collaboration as a major challenge to be addressed, while 45 percent see demand for engineering resources as the biggest impact of inefficient cloud security.

You can get the full report from the Snyk site.

Image credit: VitalikRadko/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

80 percent of organizations have suffered a severe cloud security incident

Zoom reveals new logo and product name as part of its evolution into a communications platform

LIAN LI SP850 is an 850W SFX power supply with 12VHPWR cable

iOS 16 for Apple iPhone is here and it makes Google's Android 13 look like dog poop

Microsoft releases twin Windows 11 Builds 22621.598 and 22622.598

IT leaders are out of touch with development team progress

You can now play Lunar Lander in the Windows copy dialog box -- here's how

Most Commented Stories

ecobee partners with San Diego Gas and Electric to alleviate California's power woes

19 Comments

iOS 16 for Apple iPhone is here and it makes Google's Android 13 look like dog poop

16 Comments

You can now play Lunar Lander in the Windows copy dialog box -- here's how

13 Comments

Download Winamp 5.9 -- the stalwart music player has finally been updated for some serious llama ass-whippin' in Windows 11

12 Comments

Apple's new iPhone 14 will make you want the iPhone 14 Pro

10 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.