Best Windows apps this week

Microsoft 365 apps can now be updated without user interruption, thanks to the new "update under lock" feature.

Blender 3.3 LTS

The long-term support version of the free and open source 3D creation suite Blender has been released.

It supports the entirety of the 3D pipeline -- modeling, sculpting, rigging, 3D and 2D animation, simulation, rendering, compositing, motion tracking and video editing.

Copy Dialog Lunar Lander

Copy Dialog Lunar Lander adds the classic Lunar Lander game to Windows copy dialogs. Just install the open source app and run it; when you run copy jobs on the system, you may play the game while the copy process is ongoing.

The game has different themes and difficulty levels, and there is the chance that additional games will be added at a later stage.

The Xbox app supports HowLongToBeat in its latest release version, which, unsurprisingly, provides estimates on how long it will take to beat a particular game.

Winamp 5.9, the first stable release version of the classic audio player for a long time, is now available.

Windows Terminal 1.16 introduces themes support.