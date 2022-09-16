Best Windows apps this week

Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft 365 apps can now be updated without user interruption, thanks to the new "update under lock" feature.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps

Blender 3.3 LTS

The long-term support version of the free and open source 3D creation suite Blender has been released.

It supports the entirety of the 3D pipeline -- modeling, sculpting, rigging, 3D and 2D animation, simulation, rendering, compositing, motion tracking and video editing.

Copy Dialog Lunar Lander

Copy Dialog Lunar Lander adds the classic Lunar Lander game to Windows copy dialogs. Just install the open source app and run it; when you run copy jobs on the system, you may play the game while the copy process is ongoing.

The game has different themes and difficulty levels, and there is the chance that additional games will be added at a later stage.

Notable updates

The Xbox app supports HowLongToBeat in its latest release version, which, unsurprisingly, provides estimates on how long it will take to beat a particular game.

Winamp 5.9, the first stable release version of the classic audio player for a long time, is now available.

Windows Terminal 1.16 introduces themes support.

