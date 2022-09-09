Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft plans to push smaller updates, called Moments, to Windows 11 installations after the release of Windows 11 version 22H2.

New Windows apps

Fing

The network scanner Fing displays and identifies devices connected to wireless networks. It reveals which devices are connected to the wireless network, which may help analyze speed issues, bandwidth leeching, or detect unwanted devices in the network.

Fing includes speed testing capabilities, advanced device analysis, port scanning, and a lot more tools related to networking.

PowerToys 0.62.0

PowerToys is not new software, but the latest version introduces three new tools.

Text Extractor may be used to extract text from any application that is visible on the screen. It uses OCR to do so, which means, that you may extract text from images and other applications that may not be copied otherwise.

Quick Accent adds a shortcut to add accent characters to any text field or editor.

Screen Ruler finally helps you measure distances between elements on the screen.

Notable updates

Microsoft Edge 105 improves the browser's Enhanced Security Mode, adds new policies and fixes 15 security vulnerabilities.

MSMG ToolKit 12.6 adds support for Windows 10 version 22H2.