How to get verified on Twitter -- social network revamps its guide

Users of Twitter crave different things -- everything from an edit button (now available to some) to account verification.

For anyone seeking the much sought-after blue tick, Twitter has revamped its Help Center pages, providing detailed information about how to get verified. While not complicated, the updated guide provides clear information about exactly how to apply, and how to increase your chances of a successful application for verification.

There have been no changes to the criteria users need to meet in order to qualify for verification, but Twitter now presents the information in a way that leaves no room for misinterpretation. Or so the company thought; user responses to the new guide suggest that eagerness to get verified is greater than the willingness to read instructions.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the responses to the tweet include numerous requests to be verified, despite Twitter making it clear that the only way to apply is via the official channel as explained in the Help Center.

The official steps are as follows:

  1. Navigate to more ... icon in the main menu. 
  2. Select Settings and Support.
  3. Select Settings and Privacy
  4. Select Your account.
  5. Select Account information. Enter in your password to continue. 
  6. Under Verified, select Request Verification. Then Start request

Image credit: rafapress / Shutterstock

