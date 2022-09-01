Twitter finally adds an edit button -- but only for some

One of the most frustrating features of Twitter has always been that once you've sent a tweet it becomes carved in digital stone. You can't go back and change it to fix typos or add missing hashtags.

Your only option is to delete it and try again, but that makes you look like a bit of an idiot. An edit button is the most requested feature among Twitter's 230 million plus users and it seems that the company has finally decided to give them what they want.

Don't rejoice yet though, the feature is currently being tested internally and will be rolled out later this month, but only to Twitter Blue users and only in one -- as yet undisclosed -- country. Twitter Blue is only available in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and already offers limited editing in the form of an 'undo' function which gives users a 60-second window to amend a sent tweet before it appears publicly.

The edit function will allow changes to be made during a 30 minute window and the company says users will be able to make 'a few' changes in that time.

In a blog post the company says, "We're hoping that, with the availability of Edit Tweet, Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful. You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you, and we'll keep working on ways that make it feel effortless to do just that."

When Elon Musk held a poll earlier this year, during his attempted takeover of the company, over 73 percent of Twitter users said they wanted an edit button. It seems they may finally get their wish, but most of them are going to have to wait a bit longer.

