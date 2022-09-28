Digital transformation delays businesses cost millions

No Comments
Digital transformation

Digital transformation is still seen as a priority by many enterprises, but research for low-code application development platform, Toca, reveals the extent of the challenges faced by IT teams in delivering these projects.

Budget constraints, a lack of collaboration across the wider business, legacy systems, a shortage of developers and integration challenges are seen as the top five barriers to transformation initiatives.

In consequence 88 percent of IT decision makers are facing costly project delays with the average digitization delay lasting five months at a cost of £20,200 ($21,569) a day, totaling £3,070,400 ($3,278,500).

Advertisement

"Organizations are focusing attention on digital transformation projects to drive new business opportunities and to meet the growing expectation for seamless customer journeys, which have been heightened by newer, digital-first competitors entering the market," says Mat Rule, founder and CEO of Toca. "This has placed IT teams under significant pressure, with issues like shorter timelines, tight budgets and legacy processes impacting the success of the projects. And with spiraling cost overruns and delays lasting months at a time, businesses are facing a growing issue as they try to deliver value with new applications and systems."

Among other findings of the survey of 200 IT decision makers, 68 percent of organizations' digital transformation projects are now expected to be delivered three times faster than five years ago. However, 72 percent of IT leaders say the waiting lists for digital projects are getting longer. As a result, 71 percent are struggling with the pressure of innovation.

Employee satisfaction, customer service and productivity are the top three areas being negatively affected by failure to match the speed of expected delivery for new applications or systems. Also 72 percent of IT leaders believe the days of large-scale projects are over, favoring smaller projects that deliver incremental business benefits faster.

Despite this 94 percent that, "building apps, connecting systems and automating processes faster is business imperative." To achieve this, 89 percent of IT decision makers state they would prefer to leverage legacy systems to speed up digital projects, rather than rewrite and platform them.

You can get the full report from the Toca site.

Image credit: Olivier26/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

How to use data to anticipate consumer behavior [Q&A]

Digital transformation delays businesses cost millions

PayPal backs down over Free Speech Union account

Microsoft releases out-of-band KB5019311 update for Windows 11

Das Keyboard 6 Professional is here

5 alarming trends making cybersecurity threats riskier and more expensive

46 percent of ransomware attacks happen in the US but who are the targets?

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft Windows 11 setup race: 21H2 vs 22H2 -- which operating system installs fastest?

11 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5017389 update for Windows 11 2022 Update

10 Comments

Microsoft may have released Windows 11 2022 Update, but the best updates are coming in October

7 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5017383 update for Windows 11 with huge widget changes and fixes for lots of issues

6 Comments

Windows 11 could save you millions*

5 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.