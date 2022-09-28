Microsoft releases out-of-band KB5019311 update for Windows 11

Microsoft has released a rare out-of-band update for Windows 11. Although the KB5019311 update does not include any security fixes, it was deemed important enough to release ahead of the next Patch Tuesday.

In addition to upgrading the Windows 11 servicing stack to build 22621.378, the KB5019311 update also addresses a problem affecting Windows 11 setup.

Although Microsoft decided that the update was important enough to break the normal release schedule, there is not a great deal to get excited about.

The release notes for this update are rather short; Microsoft explains the purpose of KB5019311 update:

Addresses localization issues for some setup files. These issues might stop you from creating installation media for non-English languages.

The KB5019311 update is currently only available to download directly from the Microsoft Update Catalog, an indication that it should only be installed by those affected by the issue that it addresses.