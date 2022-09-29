Stardock releases public beta of WindowBlinds 11 complete with full Windows 11 support

Many criticisms have been levelled at Windows 11, but one of the most frequently voiced is the complaint that Microsoft has reduced the personalization and customization options in the operating system. This is something that WindowBlinds aims to address.

Stardock has announced the latest version of its Windows skinning and customization app -- WindowBlinds 11 -- and has also released a public beta version for anyone to try out. The tool makes it possible to change the look and feel of the Windows 11 Start menu, taskbar and much more.

There are a huge number of skins available to download to quickly give Windows 11 a completely new look, and each of these is open to further personalization by adjusting settings such as fonts, colors and transparency.

Announcing the WindowBlinds 11 beta, Brad Sams, Vice President of Stardock Software says: "This app has been a cornerstone of our software for a long time. We are thrilled to be releasing the newest version with several highly requested updates, including a new automatic dark mode and improved high DPI support for new skins".

He goes on to say:

Windows 11 introduced a new design language for the OS but we know it's not for everyone. With WindowBlinds 11, you can enjoy the benefits of a modern OS, but also the flexibility to customize the interface to fit your own personal theme.

In terms of what's new in this latest version of WindowBlinds, there's quite a lot to explore:

  • Automatic dark mode 
  • Improved high-DPI support for new skins 
  • Marketplace browser for exploring skin libraries 
  • Support for widgets on the taskbar 
  • Support for file explorer with tabs 
  • Works on Windows 10 and all versions of Windows 11

The WindowBlinds 11 beta is available for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users either as part of Stardock's Object Desktop suite or individually for up to 5 devices for the special beta price of $14.99. Existing users can upgrade to the latest version for $9.99.

More information is available on the WindowBlinds 11 website, where the beta version is also available to download.

