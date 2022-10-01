Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.1 'Vera' will be released on Christmas

Linux Mint users are usually quite rabid when it comes to news about the operating system, and I am happy to say the distribution's developers have shared some interesting tidbits.

First and foremost, the upcoming Linux Mint 21.1 will be named "Vera." This is hardly surprising, as the Mint 21.x series will use female names that start with the letter V. Linux Mint 21 was name "Vanessa," for instance.

More importantly, we now know when Linux Mint 21.1 will be released. You see, the developers say Vera will be made available on Christmas (December 25)! Some Christians may see this release date as sacrilege and an insult to Jesus, while others may view it as a nice Christmas gift.

The most exciting Linux Mint news is that an improved Driver Manager is on the way. Driver Manager is already one of Linux Mint's strongest features, and now it will get even better. For instance, users will no longer need to enter a password to run it -- something that probably confused newbies. The improved Driver Manager should better support NVIDIA graphics cards too.

Image credit: olly18/depositphotos.com