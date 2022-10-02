Spotify is forcibly installing on Windows 10 and Windows 11 systems

If you have noticed the appearance of the Spotify app on your computer but you don't recall installing it, you are not alone. There are multiple reports -- or complaints, even -- from users of Windows 10 and Windows 11 that the app has installed itself without permission.

It is certainly not unknown for Microsoft to forcibly install apps on computers, but on previous occasions when apps have been foisted onto people, there has been some sort of announcement or notification. This has not happened this time around, so it is not quite clear what is going. One thing is undeniable, though: people are not happy.

People are annoyed about what is happening for several reasons, not least of which is the sense of losing agency over what their computers do. Interestingly, it is the Microsoft Store version of the Spotify app that is being installed, and there is no way to block such forced installations.

As reported by TechRadar, the sudden appearance of an unwanted icon in the Windows taskbar is confusing as well as annoying for many people. The fact that Spotify is configured to run automatically at startup is irritating affected Windows users and baffling some less experienced users.Looking to Reddit and Microsoft's support forum reveals that quite a few people are affected.

With no comment forthcoming from either Spotify or Microsoft, it is not clear if the forced installations are some sort of accident, or if the two companies have entered into a partnership.

If you've been surprised by the sudden appearance of Spotify on your computer and you want to get rid of the app, you can uninstall it via the Apps > Apps & features section of the Settings app.

Image credit: rafapress / Shutterstock