Transcend unveils MTE720T PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 SSD

Solid state drives continue to get faster, with many computers now supporting the PCIe 4.0 standard. Hell, PCIe 5.0 computers are now emerging. If you have a PCIe 4.0-compatible PC, you will probably want to get such an SSD to maximize your performance. Is it largely for bragging rights and benchmarks? Arguably, yes, but if you can afford it, you might as well go for a PCIe 4.0 drive. After all, the price should not be much more than a PCIe 3.0 SSD.

Transcend has a new M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD that is intended for industrial applications, but it can absolutely be used in any PC with a compatible M.2 slot. The drive is designed to be both durable and fast -- it can achieve read speeds up to 7,200 MB/s and write speeds up to 6,500 MB/s. Nice!

"Compliant with NVMe 1.4 specifications, Transcend's MTE720T features an 8-channel controller. Its built-in DRAM improves random speeds by shortening data access time while extending SSD life by reducing the times NAND flash is written. In response to the demanding environments of industrial applications, Transcend has made use of anti-sulfur resistors, Corner Bond, and 30µ gold finger PCBs to protect drive components from external shock, vibration, and pollution. The MTE720T can operate in an extended temperature range (-20°C~75°C) in order to adapt to rapid thermal changes and extreme temperatures," says Transcend.

The company adds, "As data continues to grow, data integrity and storage security have become increasingly important to business success. Transcend has incorporated advanced technologies and firmware optimization solutions, including LDPC Error Correction Code (ECC) functionality, Dynamic Thermal Throttling, and Power Shield (PS), effectively enhancing operation stability and data correctness. In addition, Transcend provides the exclusive management software Control Center to assist corporate clients in remotely managing storage devices at lower cost and better efficiency, benefiting AIoT development through hardware-software integration."

Transcend shares specifications below.

Dimensions 80 mm x 22 mm x 3.58 mm (3.15" x 0.87" x 0.14") Weight 10 g (0.35 oz) M.2 Type 2280-D2-M (Double-sided) Form Factor M.2 2280 Bus Interface NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 Capacity 1 TB/2 TB Flash Type 112-layer 3D NAND flash Operating Voltage 3.3V±5% Operating Temperature Extended Temp.-20°C (-4°F) ~ 75°C (167°F) Storage Temperature -55°C (-67°F) ~ 85°C (185°F) Humidity 5% ~ 95% Shock 1500 G, 0.5 ms, 3 axis Vibration (Operating) 20 G (peak-to-peak), 7 Hz ~ 2000 Hz (frequency) Power Consumption (Operation) 5.75 watt(s) Power Consumption (IDLE) 0.68 watt(s) Sequential Read/Write (CrystalDiskMark) Read: up to 7,200 MB/s

Write: up to 6,500 MB/s 4K Random Read/Write (IOmeter) Read: up to 530,000 IOPS

Write: up to 420,000 IOPS Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) 3,000,000 hour(s) Terabytes Written (TBW) up to 1,560 TBW Drive Writes Per Day (DWPD) 0.71 (3 yrs)

While the Transcend MTE720T PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD is not yet available for sale, it should show up here very soon. Cost is a mystery for now, but like Transcend's other products, it should be reasonably priced. What we do know for sure, however, is it will be offered in two capacities -- 1TB and 2TB.

