Google unveils the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, keeps the pricing the same as last year

At its fall hardware event today, Google took the wraps off the next generation of its flagship smartphones -- the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Powered by a next-generation Google Tensor G2 processor, and running Android 13, the new devices sport an aluminum enclosure made entirely of recycled content. What’s somewhat unusual about the Pixel 7 is Google has opted to make in smaller than its predecessor, the Pixel 6.

Calling it "purposefully more compact", Google has reduced the screen size from 6.4in to 6.3in and slimmed down the bezels. It comes in a choice of three colors -- Snow, Obsidian and brand new Lemongrass.

The larger Pro has a 6.7-inch display and comes in Snow, Obsidian and a new Hazel color.

As is always the case with new generation phones, the latest Pixels sport improved cameras. Super Res Zoom up to 8x on Pixel 7 and up to 30x on Pixel 7 Pro.

There’s also a new Photo Unblur Google Photos feature which uses machine learning to improve your blurry pictures -- even old ones, according to Google.

Assistant voice typing now automatically suggests emojis that are relevant to your messages, and buyers of either of the new phones will get access to VPN by Google One for free -- although this won’t be available until later in the year.

You can pre-order Pixel 7 today starting at $599 and Pixel 7 Pro from $899. Both devices will be available on store shelves with all major US carriers starting on October 13.