Microsoft makes Windows 11 2022 Update available to more people

Windows 11 2022 Update

When Microsoft released Windows 11 2022 Update late last month, it was merely the start of a staged rollout. Now the company is ramping up deployment -- but if you're looking for tabs in Explorer you'll still have to sign up for the Windows Insider program.

Windows 11 22H2 is now being made available to all eligible devices; users just need to check for updates. But the much-widened availability still does not necessarily mean that you will be able to get hold of the latest version of Windows 11 as there are still safeguard holds in place for some known issues.

In a note on the release health page for Windows 11 22H2, Microsoft says: "We are entering a new phase of the rollout for Windows 11, version 22H2 and we are increasing its availability to all who check for updates on eligible Windows devices. Note that, if we detect that your device might have an issue, such as an application incompatibility, we might put a safeguard hold in place and not offer the update until that issue is resolved. Information regarding safeguard holds is available below on this page".

The company goes on to say:

Users who are interested in experiencing the latest feature update can choose to do so by opening Windows Update Settings and selecting Check for updates. If your device is ready, you will see the option to Download and install. For more information on this update experience, watch this video.

If you are using Windows 10, you can check if your device is eligible for the upgrade to Windows 11 by using the PC Health Check app or checking Windows 11 specs, features, and computer requirements. For more information on the Windows 11 upgrade experience for Window 10 devices, watch this video.

To learn more about the status of the Windows 11, version 22H2 rollout and safeguard holds which might be applied to your device, bookmark this page. Learn more about the ways to install Windows 11.

As for the known issues which have caused Microsoft to block some users from installing Windows 11 2022 Update, there are still problems with some Intel audio drivers as well as with some printers.

