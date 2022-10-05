Microsoft pushes new features to some Windows 11 2022 Update users, including Explorer tabs

When Microsoft started the rollout of Windows 11 2022 Update (Windows 11 22H2) recently, there was disappointment that some of the promised features -- such as tabs in Explorer -- were missing. Now the company is starting to push some additional features out to users who are running the Release Preview version of Windows 11.

So, what can you expect from this feature push? Tabs! File Explorer now has tabs, plus some other enhancements, and there's a new taskbar overflow menu. There's more too.

Explorer tabs is undoubtedly the headline feature, and the rollout will please many people who have become used to working with tabs in their web browser. Before you get too excited, however, not everyone is getting the new features straight away. Microsoft says it will "monitor feedback before pushing them out to more Insiders".

In a blog post about the release, the Windows Insider Program Team shares a list of new features that are rolling out to Windows Insiders in Release Preview on Windows 11, version 22H2 Build 22621.608 (KB5017389). Interestingly, the list may not be complete, as the team says "we are beginning to roll out some of those new features [...] including":