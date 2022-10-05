Microsoft pushes new features to some Windows 11 2022 Update users, including Explorer tabs
When Microsoft started the rollout of Windows 11 2022 Update (Windows 11 22H2) recently, there was disappointment that some of the promised features -- such as tabs in Explorer -- were missing. Now the company is starting to push some additional features out to users who are running the Release Preview version of Windows 11.
So, what can you expect from this feature push? Tabs! File Explorer now has tabs, plus some other enhancements, and there's a new taskbar overflow menu. There's more too.
Explorer tabs is undoubtedly the headline feature, and the rollout will please many people who have become used to working with tabs in their web browser. Before you get too excited, however, not everyone is getting the new features straight away. Microsoft says it will "monitor feedback before pushing them out to more Insiders".
In a blog post about the release, the Windows Insider Program Team shares a list of new features that are rolling out to Windows Insiders in Release Preview on Windows 11, version 22H2 Build 22621.608 (KB5017389). Interestingly, the list may not be complete, as the team says "we are beginning to roll out some of those new features [...] including":
- New! We enhance File Explorer. It now includes tabs to help you organize your File Explorer sessions like you do in Microsoft Edge. On the new File Explorer homepage, you can pin important files for quick and easy access. Using the power of Microsoft OneDrive, you can view your colleagues’ actions on your shared files. We also provide personalized suggestions based on your Microsoft 365 account.
- New! We add a feature called Suggested Actions for items that you copy. This is available for customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For example, when you copy phone numbers or future dates, we provide suggestions, such as make a call with Teams or Skype or add an event in the Calendar app.
- New! We add a taskbar overflow menu. The taskbar will offer an entry point to a menu that shows you all your overflowed apps in one space.
- New! You can now share to more devices. You can discover and share to more devices, including desktops, using a nearby sharing.