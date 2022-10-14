Get 'Mastering Python -- Second Edition' ($35.99 value) FREE for a limited time

If you are a Python programmer wanting to improve your code quality and readability, this Python book will make you confident in writing high-quality scripts and taking on bigger challenges

Even if you find writing Python code easy, writing code that is efficient, maintainable, and reusable is not so straightforward. Many of Python’s capabilities are underutilized even by more experienced programmers. Mastering Python -- Second Edition, is an authoritative guide to understanding advanced Python programming so you can write the highest quality code. This new edition has been extensively revised and updated with exercises, four new chapters and updates up to Python 3.10.

This book will help you to:

Advertisement

Revisit important basics, including Pythonic style and syntax and functional programming.

Avoid common mistakes made by programmers of all experience levels.

Make smart decisions about the best testing and debugging tools to use, optimize your code’s performance across multiple machines and Python versions, and deploy often-forgotten Python features to your advantage.

Get fully up to speed with asyncio and stretch the language even further by accessing C functions with simple Python calls.

Finally, turn your new-and-improved code into packages and share them with the wider Python community.

Mastering Python, from Packt, usually retails for $35.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 26, so act fast.