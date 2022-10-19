Diversifying our spaces for stronger communities

Innovation cannot exist without diversity. As cities and urban areas look to build stronger, more sustainable communities, appropriate preparation must be undertaken to ensure that plans are suitable for every citizen. This means dedicating time into the planning stage, where local authorities and partners consider what citizens need from their environment. In other words, to build smart cities and communities, they must be designed and executed with inclusivity in mind, thinking of the potential barriers that could be faced by individuals.

For smart cities, there is an element of informed prediction. Looking back at buildings made at the start of the last century, it’s clear they were built with the intention to last. When we look at transforming our cities now, we must adopt the same long-term view. However, the choices we make today must be clear in what they want to achieve in the decades to come and must be ready and capable of adapting and evolving, as humans do.

Teaming up

At UKBlackTech, we work towards innovating the UK through a technology ecosystem that is as diverse as possible. We believe that proper representation -- meaning a wealth of insight and ideas -- is the answer to maximizing innovation and ensuring the best possible outcomes for digital transformation. However, we know that there is power in numbers and therefore, we are always seeking opportunities for collaboration. Our partnership with IoT and smart cities provider Connexin is helping us further the mission to support diversity, tackle socio-economic problems and create opportunities in the Yorkshire region.

From sensors to apps, smart tech is helping elevate the experience of living and visiting cities across the UK. For many, it is now easier than ever to move around and live better thanks to such advancements. However, barriers remain which could be taken down with the implementation of smart technologies. This is especially apparent in urban areas where many are facing the implications of socio-economic and environmental issues, such as pollution and traffic management. In such circumstances, there needs to be different ways to combat this, so that every single citizen involved feels the benefit.

So, how can we work at removing and preventing these? Local authorities must look to vendors in their region to help guide them in their smart city projects, providing them with the specialist technical and social insight to develop a plan that is as wide as possible. In doing so, not only will councils create more accessible cities, but it will also help create a more diverse, innovative supply chain. Local organizations, as well as government, also have the tools to reach the right communities and promote decisions based on what is best for them. The more diverse the group, the more diverse the ideas.

Rapid developments in how we live

Examples of rapid developments in technology are all around us, from smart benches that charge our phones to self-service checkouts which allow us to quickly pay for our food without any interaction needed. In theory, the speed at which we are developing technology is creating our civilization to be more productive, efficient, and hopefully, happier and healthier in their lives.

However, technology has potential problems which could easily slow us down. As tech leaders and innovators, it is our responsibility to mitigate any unintended consequences which may occur. For example, there is the potential of facial recognition, used to verify identity, failing to recognize someone who uses the technology to clock into work. The technology has therefore prevented that person from commencing their shift and penalizing their income. An even more serious case would be when the tech fails to recognize the correct person who committed a crime, and instead works against an innocent person by misidentifying them as the culprit.

When caught up in all the possibilities of innovating spaces, it is easy to lose sight of what could go wrong for some citizens. Yet, these are life-changing scenarios that we can’t be too complacent won’t happen. In fact, when developing cutting-edge technology, the risks must remain at the forefront.

The citizens hold the answers

Whilst vendor relationships are essential to forming the ground works of diverse cities, communities shouldn’t be overlooked as a vital source of information. Smart cities need participation in its masses to thrive, and the feedback of citizens in what works -- or doesn’t work -- will help prevent wasted effort or worse, negative consequences.

When seeking feedback from citizens, the voices must represent the people that reside in the community. This means diverse voices that bring to light a plethora of daily life experiences, priorities, and views to form an outlook that considers all potentials for inclusive decision planning.

Accessibility, too, plays a key role in building smart cities. In the UK, there are currently 14.1 million disabled people -- with more than one in five to be affected by disability in their lives at some point. If we are looking to improve the standard of services and products, equity has to be achieved so everyone experiences the outcomes. How can we adapt our technology to be as accessible or flexible as possible to all needs? What are the main struggles disabled people are facing with the current design of their cities? These are the questions to ask and reflect on.

Engage everyone in the smart city revolution

Furthermore, involving the community in decision-making around transformation can pledge greater trust around data collection. In a topic that is often met with distrust and skepticism, creating a dialogue between local authorities and their citizens can give the opportunity to help them understand why their data is being collected and how it is being used to benefit their lives.

As an innovation consultancy, we undertake research into the technology landscape across the UK, in different sectors and applications. This means being on the cutting edge of technology, ensuring that all skills are harnessed to foster home grown talent and encourage the next generation to embark on technology roles. We need to illustrate why young people, especially those from minority groups, should join us in creating a technologically mature society that benefits them. Through research, we can do this, and we can implement our findings into action with them involved.

To build better ecosystems, equity, transparency, and representation must exist at the heart of all tech innovation for our communities to thrive in the future.

Image Credit: UKBlackTech

Phil Benson is Co-Founder & North and Midlands lead at UKBlackTech.