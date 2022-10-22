Microsoft PC Manager is a new Windows optimization app currently available in beta

Tools that claim to speed up Windows used to be hard to avoid. Now they are far less common, but Microsoft looks ready to get a piece of the action with a new system cleanup, optimization and security app called PC Manager.

Available in public beta, Microsoft PC Manager has been compared to CCleaner. The company is currently testing the app with the Chinese market, but there is nothing to stop you from downloading it and trying it out for yourself (it's available in English). A word of warning, however -- you will be pestered to change your default web browser to Microsoft Edge.

Microsoft PC Manager does not really bring anything new to the table, essentially serving as a portal for accessing various tools that are built into Windows, but this in no way diminishes it usefulness. It is clearly an app that that is aimed as slightly less advanced users who may not know where to look to achieve various cleanup and optimization tasks.

Microsoft PC Manager (Public Beta) pic.twitter.com/dOQCOgXyGK — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) October 21, 2022

First spotted by Aggiornamenti Lumia, the app is listed as being available for Windows 10, but it also works with Windows 11.

PC Manager is available to download from pcmanager.microsoft.com, an official Microsoft subdomain. It runs at startup and claims to boost performance by freeing up RAM. The app also allows for easy management of startup programs, offers advice about protecting you computer, using Defender to check for security issues, and nags you to switch to Microsoft Edge if this is not already your default browser.

If want to try out Microsoft PC Manager, you can download it here.