YouTube promotes a 'live' crypto scam for Taylor Swift

No Comments

On my YouTube home page at the moment is a promoted 'live' ask me anything from Taylor Swift. Seeing as her latest album Midnights is currently breaking records everywhere, that’s not surprising.

The thing is this live video isn’t what it seems to be.

Advertisement

When you go into the video, it’s actually an old interview relating to the Folklore/Evermore albums released back in 2020.

Overlaid on top of this is an official looking message (with a blue tick no less) from "Taylor" stating:

Your life will change completely -- in an instant. Follow the QR & thank us. No one has done this before.

Next to this is a QR code which, when scanned, takes you to a Midnights-themed page where you are encouraged to send a small amount of Bitcoin or Ethereum to Swift. In exchange for doing so, the page claims you will receive double back.

Naturally this all just a scam. This "Taylor Swift" on has 14.2K subscribers on YouTube, while the real Swift has 49.3 million.

How long this video will remain up before YouTube does something about it remains to be seen.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

YouTube promotes a 'live' crypto scam for Taylor Swift

Used Xbox Game Bar to capture footage? Microsoft is blocking you from upgrading to Windows 11 2022 Update

Women feel discouraged from pursuing tech careers

Get 'Networking All-in-One For Dummies, 8th Edition' ($30 value) FREE for a limited time

Best Windows apps this week

Why the time is right for passwordless authentication [Q&A]

The ultimate AI use case -- engaged, productive and happy employees

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft issues emergency patch after breaking OneDrive with Windows 10 update

48 Comments

Windows 12 is the 'most refined Windows ever' and everything Windows 11 should be

14 Comments

People just aren't switching to Windows 11

8 Comments

How digital IDs are set to shake up the way we access services [Q&A]

7 Comments

Soon you will be able to send yourself messages on WhatsApp

6 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.