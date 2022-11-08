New platform aims to tackle API security problems

API security is a major challenge for IT teams, traditional solutions are often fragmented, leading to the need for multiple products and added complexity and cost.

Israeli cybersecurity startup Wib is launching a holistic API security platform to bring complete visibility and control across the entire API ecosystem from code right through to production.

Gil Don, CEO and co-founder of Wib says:

APIs have become the Achilles heel of cyber defenses and the number one threat vector for cyber-attacks. APIs account for 91 percent of today's internet traffic with over 50 percent being invisible to business IT and security teams. These unknown, unmanaged, and unsecured APIs are creating massive blind spots for CIOs that expose critical business logic vulnerabilities and increase risk.

What's more, traditional and legacy web security approaches, like WAFs and API Gateways, were never designed to protect against modern logic-based vulnerabilities. The Wib platform has been purposely built for an API driven world creating a new category of API native security.

Wib aims to address the needs of software developers, cyber defenders, and CIOs around a single holistic view of their complete API domain. By delivering real-time inspection, management, and control at every stage of the API lifecycle, Wib can automate inventory and API change management; identify rogue, zombie and shadow APIs and analyze business risk and impact, thus helping organizations to reduce and harden their API attack surface.

You can find out more and request a demo on the Wib site.

Photo Credit: Panchenko Vladimir/Shutterstock

