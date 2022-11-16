Microsoft releases KB5019157 update for Windows 11 21H2 to fix Start menu issues and adding Quick Assist app

After November's Patch Tuesday releases, and ahead of the latest batch of updates for 2022, Microsoft has released a preview of the KB5019157 update for Windows 11 2022 Update.

The company draws attention to three particular highlights of this update including fixing an issue that saw Microsoft Store Update failing. Also highlighted are foxes for daylight savings problems as well as an issue with pinned apps in the Start menu.

As this is a preview of next month's update, it is an optional one; it is also does not include any security fixes, but the wide range of issues it does address make it highly noteworthy.

In addition to the aforementioned fixes, with the KB5019157 update Microsoft has also addressed a problem with the Windows Firewall service, one affecting Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, and another that sees Microsoft Direct3D 9 failing when Remote Desktop is used.

Microsoft has shared the following changelog for this non-security update:

New! It provides the Quick Assist application for your client device.

It addresses some persistent update failures for the Microsoft Store.

It addresses an issue that affects daylight saving time (DST) in the Republic of Fiji. It cancels DST for 2022.

It addresses an issue that affects some devices that are managed by an enterprise. It improves the reliability of app installations for them.

It addresses an issue that affects Unified Update Platform (UUP) on-premises customers. It removes the block that stops them from getting offline language packs.

It addresses an issue that affects cluster name objects (CNO) or virtual computer objects (VCO). Password reset fails. The error message is, " There was an error resetting the AD password... // 0x80070005”.

It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Direct3D 9 (D3D9). It causes D3D9 to stop working when you use Microsoft Remote Desktop.

It addresses an issue that affects the Windows Firewall service. It does not start when you turn on the Override block rules option.

It addresses an issue that might affect applications that run on the Windows Lock Down Policy (WLDP). They might stop working.

It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Automated investigation blocks live response investigations.

It addresses an issue that affects TextInputHost.exe . It stops responding.

. It stops responding. It addresses an issue that affects pinned apps on the Start menu. The Start menu stops working when you move between pages of pinned apps. This issue occurs when the language is a right to left (RTL) language.

The KB5019157 update is available to download from the Microsoft Update Catalog, or by checking for optional update in Windows Update.

Image credit: Wirestock / depositphotos