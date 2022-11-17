Microsoft releases huge Xbox November update adding Discord voice chat and improved capturing

Microsoft has started the roll of if the Xbox November update, and this time around it is big news.

Among the new features added with this latest release is the ability to connect to Discord voice channels directly from a console, eliminating the need for a mobile for setup. Other additions include better power options, a new Captures app, and the option to start your live stream directly from your Xbox with Twitch, Lightstream and Streamlabs.

See also:

Advertisement

Announcing the availability of the Xbox November update, which he points out is "just in time for the holidays", Jonathan Hildebrandt -- Principal Group Program Manager, Xbox Experiences -- says: "This month's update provides the ability to connect your Discord voice channels directly from your Xbox console, updates to wish list gifting and sale notifications, an improved captures experience for your game clips, and a lot more".

Three impressive highlights are pulled out for attention but, even though this short list is impressive, it does not really divulge how big an update this is:

Connect to your Discord voice channels from your Xbox console

Wish list gifting and sale notifications -- Microsoft Store on Xbox

Improved captures experience for your game clips

Perhaps the biggest change is the introduction of the ability to connect to your Discord voice channels from your Xbox console. Microsoft explains:

Starting today, we've made it even easier to chat with Discord friends across mobile, console, and PC. When your Discord account is linked to Xbox, you can now join voice channels from your Discord servers directly from your Xbox console. To try it, open the guide, scroll to Parties & chats, and select Discord. Then scroll through your available Discord servers and pick a voice channel. You'll see a preview of your friends who are in a Discord server and voice channel before you join.

Owners of Xbox Series X|S consoles have newly activated noise suppression.

There are new power-saving options, beta support for controller rumble for cloud gaming on PC and Mac in Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome. Other changes include a new Recommendations section in Settings, offering tips about getting more from your console, and a revamped Xbox Assist which has been reborn as Xbox Support.

More information is available in Microsoft's blog post.