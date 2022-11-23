Microsoft says that Windows 10 22H2 is now available for broad deployment

While Microsoft would prefer that everyone upgrade to Windows 11, this is really not happening to the extent the company would hope. There are still millions of users sticking with Windows 10 for one reason or another, and for these people there is a big update to install.

Just as Microsoft released Windows 11 22H2 (the 2022 Update), so the company also released Windows 10 22H2 a little while ago. Now, in a significant but quiet announcement, Microsoft says that the update has been designated for broad deployment, meaning that it is available to a larger number of eligible Windows 10 devices.

Microsoft did not really shout about the expansion of availability of Windows 10 22H2, but has quietly updated the Release Health page for Windows 10. The update was made on November 18, but there was no big fanfare about it.

In the update, Microsoft says:

The Windows 10, version 22H2 feature update is entering its final rollout phase and is now designated for broad deployment. As part of the broad deployment phase, Microsoft is offering this update to an expanded set of eligible devices running Windows 10, version 20H2 and later versions. If you have an eligible device, you can install this feature update by opening Windows Update Settings and selecting Check for updates. Once the update is ready for your device, you will see the option to Download and install. Devices currently on Windows 10, version 20H2 or newer will have a fast installation experience because this feature update will install like a monthly update. For more information on how to install Windows 10, version 22H2, read this blog post. If you want to explore moving to Windows 11, see How to get the Windows 11 2022 Update.

