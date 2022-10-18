Microsoft starts to roll out the Windows 10 2022 Update (22H2) -- Here's how to get it

Windows 11 users may have already been offered the Windows 11 2022 Update (aka Windows 11 22H2) as that was released a month ago.

Windows 10 users haven’t been forgotten however -- although it may sometimes feel like they have -- as today the software giant announces the availability of the Windows 10 2022 Update (22H2).

This new update will (Microsoft says) have a fast installation experience, and Home and Pro editions of the Update will receive 18 months of servicing, while Enterprise and Education editions will get 30 months of servicing.

You can get the update now by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and selecting Check for updates. If it’s there, select Download and install and the process will begin.

Naturally you will likely be offered the opportunity to upgrade to Windows 11 at the same time, but you can ignore that if you'd prefer to stick with Windows 10.

So what’s new in the release? Microsoft says "Windows 10, version 22H2 will have a limited set of features focused on productivity and management" but it will still be worth installing to keep your version of the OS up to date.

