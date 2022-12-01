Dropbox is bringing end-to-end encryption to business users thanks to Boxcryptor acquisition

No Comments
Dropbox Boxcryptor

Dropbox has announced plans to acquire "key assets" from Boxcryptor in a move that will boost security for business users.

The acquisition will bring zero-knowledge end-to-end encryption to users signed up for business account. It is something that Dropbox undoubtedly hopes will help increase confidence in its cloud storage service.

See also:

Advertisement

Announcing its plans, Dropbox says: "We're excited to share that we've signed an agreement to acquire several key assets from Boxcryptor, a provider of end-to-end "zero-knowledge" encryption for cloud storage services. The combination of Boxcryptor’s leading encryption capabilities and Dropbox's easy-to-use product, with our already robust security features, will help us better meet our customers' evolving needs".

The company goes on to say:

We know security is a top priority for our customers. It's important that we offer features that are seamlessly built into our product so customers who want or need an end-to-end solution can safeguard their confidential information without compromising their user experience. We plan to embed Boxcryptor's capabilities natively within Dropbox for our business users on our paid plans, adding an additional layer of security by encrypting files locally on their devices prior to syncing their content to Dropbox.

Terms of the deal have not yet been revealed.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Cyber extortion dominates the threat landscape

Dropbox is bringing end-to-end encryption to business users thanks to Boxcryptor acquisition

Microsoft releases KB5020044 update for Windows 11 -- before revealing that it breaks Task Manager

Tweetbot developer Tapbots working on Mastodon app 'Ivory' for Apple devices

Forget the moral panic, gaming and impact games can stimulate mental wellbeing

Get 'Mastering Cyber Intelligence' ($19.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Three out of four organizations are still vulnerable to Log4Shell

Most Commented Stories

Is coding as hard as it seems?

11 Comments

Insecure and inaccessible code can hinder investment in connected vehicles and limit innovation

4 Comments

More than half of organizations are using Kubernetes in their day-to-day operations

3 Comments

Tweetbot developer Tapbots working on Mastodon app 'Ivory' for Apple devices

2 Comments

Kensington releases SlimBlade Pro Trackball

1 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.