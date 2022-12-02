Best Windows apps this week

Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released a preview update for Windows 11 this week that fixed the game performance issues that some users experienced. The update did introduce an issue of its own though. It breaks the Task Manager for some users, apparently.

Capture One

Capture One Pro is a commercial photo editing software for Windows and iOS. It features a wide range of features that includes a RAW converter that supports nearly 600 camera profiles and over 700 lenses, smart adjustments, styles, a HDR tool and a lot more.

WindowBlinds 11

WindowBlinds 11 by Stardock is the latest version of the customization application for Windows 10 and 11.

Windows users may use the app to customize various interface elements of the operating system, including the Start Menu, taskbar, windows and other interface elements.

Rufus 3.21 includes the ability to specify a local user account during the Windows User Experience dialog. The new version includes other improvements, including updated NTFS and exFAT drivers.

TranslucentTB 2022.1 is now fully compatible with Windows 11 version 22H2. The app adds transparency/translucency effects to the Windows 10 and 11 taskbars.

