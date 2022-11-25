Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-eighteen in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft confirmed a new Remote Desktop connection issue this week that is affecting Enterprise and business customers for the most part. Microsoft did adjust the safeguard hold for devices with certain games or apps, so that more devices may be able to upgrade to Windows 11 2022 Update.

Windows 10 version 22H2, the latest feature update for Windows 10, has been designated for broad deployment by Microsoft. A scan on Windows Update on a Windows 10 device should return the feature update now, provided that the device is not affected by known issues or blocks updates.

Advertisement

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or improved Windows apps

Snapchat

The official Snapchat is now available on the Microsoft Store. It allows users of the service to "chat, snap, and video call" contacts from their Windows devices.

Windows Subsystem for Linux 1.0

The first stable release of Windows Subsystem for Linux is now available on the Microsoft Store. It adds a GNU/Linux environment to the Windows device, including access to terminal applications, programs and other functions only available on Linux.

The Store version makes WSL an independent install. Windows users may run the latest version on their devices now, which they could not before.

Notable updates

Paint.Net 5.0 Alpha is now available. The first alpha version of the image editor comes with performance improvements and more.

VideoLAN 3.0.18 is the latest stable version of the media player. It includes fixes for the most part, but also improvements to adaptive streaming and support for DVBSub inside MKV.