IBM and AWS extend their collaboration to drive innovation

No Comments
IBM logo

IBM and AWS are launching a new set of capabilities, including access to new SaaS offerings and consulting capabilities for clients modernizing on AWS as part of their hybrid cloud approach, and expanded mainframe application modernization.

Earlier this year, the two companies announced the availability of IBM Software products as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on the AWS Marketplace, making IBM solutions more accessible.

Today they extend their collaboration in several ways including through the additions of IBM Envizi ESG Suite, IBM Planning Analytics with Watson (beta), IBM Content Services, and IBM App Connect Enterprise running aaS on AWS. These additions offer enhanced data, planning and analytics for use across industries, and address client challenges from sustainability to financial planning. Clients can still buy from their reseller of choice, while using their AWS enterprise budget. The four new IBM SaaS offerings for AWS are available now in the US and IBM plans to expand availability to additional regions next year.

Advertisement

"Our new IBM Consulting Platform Services Offering announced at re:Invent is designed to enable better outcomes for our clients’ enterprise applications in AWS environments," says Kate Woolley, general manager, IBM Ecosystem. "By leveraging the power of AI and automation, clients can gain faster problem resolution, lower costs, higher resiliency and smarter operations. Through this offering, IBM and AWS expect to provide clients with more AIOps and observability software options in 2023, including IBM Instana Observability, IBM Turbonomic Application Resource Management and IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps. This builds on the rapidly growing partnership between IBM Consulting and AWS as they work together with clients at every stage of their migration and modernization journey."

You can find out more on the IBM blog.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Forget buggy Windows 11, Windows 12 is the operating system we want

Zero-trust architecture: A cybersecurity must-have

Best Windows apps this week

Windows 11 increases its usage share slightly, but still lags a long way behind Windows 10

IBM and AWS extend their collaboration to drive innovation

Fueling the Apple BYOD revolution [Q&A]

TEAMGROUP unveils T-CREATE EXPERT SDXC UHS-II U3 V60 and V90 memory cards

Most Commented Stories

Is coding as hard as it seems?

14 Comments

Tweetbot developer Tapbots working on Mastodon app 'Ivory' for Apple devices

5 Comments

Insecure and inaccessible code can hinder investment in connected vehicles and limit innovation

4 Comments

Kensington releases SlimBlade Pro Trackball

1 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5020044 update for Windows 11 -- before revealing that it breaks Task Manager

1 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.