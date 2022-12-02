IBM and AWS extend their collaboration to drive innovation

IBM and AWS are launching a new set of capabilities, including access to new SaaS offerings and consulting capabilities for clients modernizing on AWS as part of their hybrid cloud approach, and expanded mainframe application modernization.

Earlier this year, the two companies announced the availability of IBM Software products as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on the AWS Marketplace, making IBM solutions more accessible.

Today they extend their collaboration in several ways including through the additions of IBM Envizi ESG Suite, IBM Planning Analytics with Watson (beta), IBM Content Services, and IBM App Connect Enterprise running aaS on AWS. These additions offer enhanced data, planning and analytics for use across industries, and address client challenges from sustainability to financial planning. Clients can still buy from their reseller of choice, while using their AWS enterprise budget. The four new IBM SaaS offerings for AWS are available now in the US and IBM plans to expand availability to additional regions next year.

Advertisement

"Our new IBM Consulting Platform Services Offering announced at re:Invent is designed to enable better outcomes for our clients’ enterprise applications in AWS environments," says Kate Woolley, general manager, IBM Ecosystem. "By leveraging the power of AI and automation, clients can gain faster problem resolution, lower costs, higher resiliency and smarter operations. Through this offering, IBM and AWS expect to provide clients with more AIOps and observability software options in 2023, including IBM Instana Observability, IBM Turbonomic Application Resource Management and IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps. This builds on the rapidly growing partnership between IBM Consulting and AWS as they work together with clients at every stage of their migration and modernization journey."

You can find out more on the IBM blog.