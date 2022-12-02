Windows 11 increases its usage share slightly, but still lags a long way behind Windows 10

If you want to use a supported version of Microsoft’s operating system you have two choices -- Windows 10 or Windows 11. Although people would usually opt to use the latest OS, especially given it’s a free upgrade, Windows 11 has struggled to find a meaningful audience despite being out for over a year now.

Its lack of adoption hasn’t been helped by the operating system's stricter system requirements.

StatCounter today issues its latest monthly report on the state of the desktop operating system market and once again this shows Windows 11's share growing glacially.

According to the company's figures for November, Windows 10 continues to dominate with a 69.75 percent usage share. That's down by 1.51 percentage points from where it stood last month.

Windows 11 grew by 0.68 percentage points in the same time frame, for a not-so grand total of 16.13 percent.

That places it well above Windows 7 however, which still has a reasonable share of 10.25 percent, despite Microsoft having stopped supporting it ages ago.

