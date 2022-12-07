AI-powered gardening app wins IBM Call for Code

This year's annual Call for Code Global Challenge, backed by IBM and the Linux Foundation, invited innovators across the world to help accelerate sustainability and combat climate change with open source-powered technology.

It's been won by GardenMate for creating an app that uses the IBM Watson AI platform to connect gardeners with excess produce to people in need.

GardenMate will receive $200,000 USD, as well as assistance from the Linux Foundation to open source their application and support to deploy their solution from IBM Ecosystem partners.

"I want to congratulate GardenMate for their remarkable innovation, and all the other problem solvers around the world who contributed their time and talent to help make Call for Code such a remarkable success." says David Clark, founder and CEO of Call for Code. "I also want to thank our Founding Partner IBM for their longstanding passion and commitment, along with our global partner United Nations Human Rights, The Linux Foundation, Clinton Global Initiative University, and all of our ecosystem partners who came together to empower developers to create sustainable solutions to help the most vulnerable among us, by creating software that helps to mitigate and adapt to the escalating effects of climate change."

Four other sustainability solutions were also honored in the awards:

pπ, an AI-powered camera that monitors drainage and sewage canals, was awarded second place and $25,000.

Nearbuy, a shopping assistant helping point consumers to pre-loved items found locally, was awarded third place and $25,000.

ESSPERA, a machine learning-powered app that can help farmers choose the best seeds for the upcoming growing season, was awarded fourth place and $10,000.

SwachBIN, a machine learning algorithm that helps waste bins classify materials into trash or recycling, was awarded fifth place and $10,000

You can learn more about the winning entry on the IBM Developer site and in the video below.

Image credit: IBM