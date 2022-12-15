Microsoft releases updated OneDrive app with a new Windows 11 aesthetic

Users of Microsoft's cloud storage have a new version of the OneDrive desktop client to install, compete with an updated look and feel.

After a period of testing during which the refreshed app was available to Insiders only, Microsoft has now released the new OneDrive app to everyone. The latest update gives the app a Windows 11-style makeover, including support for light and dark modes.

Currently available to Windows 11 users -- and it is not yet known whether or not those still running Windows 10 will get this version of the app -- the new version of OneDrive fully embraces the Fluent design language that is the hallmark of the latest version of Microsoft's desktop operating system.

The revamp means that there is a new look for the app as a whole, including redesigned menu and a Settings page that mimics the look of the Windows 11 Settings app. For fans of dark mode, there is also now the option to switch between light and dark modes. There are few other new things in the update, but there are more helpful descriptions for some of the options available in Settings.

While this is a notable update to OneDrive, there is little to get overly excited about if you're not concerned about the aesthetic side of things -- but that's not to say it's not worth installing of course. While not a major change, it's nice that the app now more closely matches others to come from the Microsoft stables.

