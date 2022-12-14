Microsoft releases KB5021233 and KB5021237 updates to fix Windows 10 security issues

Microsoft has released a couple of important cumulative security updates for Windows 10. The KB5021233 and KB5021237 updates are available for Windows 10 versions 1809, 21H1, 21H2 and 22H2.

Because of the security issues addressed by the updates, both are mandatory and will be automatically installed. In addition to security fixes, there are a handful of other notable changes with these updates.

As is customary, Microsoft shares little in the way of information about the security issues that these updates address -- for fairly obvious reasons. In the case of KB5021237, the company points out that it fixes a daylight savings time issue, while KB5021233 fixes an issue with the Camera app that caused it to stop responding when memory is low.

Microsoft shares the following details of other improvements:

This update addresses an issue that might affect applications that run on the Windows Lock Down Policy (WLDP). They might stop working.

This update addresses an issue that affects remote networks. This issue stops you from reconnecting to them using DirectAccess.

This update addresses a known issue that might affect the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS.exe). It might leak memory on Windows domain controllers. This issue might occur when you install Windows updates dated November 8, 2022, or later.

The update also includes all of the changes that were part of the previously released KB5020030 update, namely:

New! It provides the Quick Assist application for your client device.

It provides the Quick Assist application for your client device. New! The search box now appears, by default, on the taskbar when the taskbar is at the top of your screen or when you turn on small taskbar button mode. You can use the search box to discover information and search your PC and the web directly from your taskbar. To configure how search appears, right-click the taskbar of your primary monitor and hover over Search . For more information, see Learn more about search.

The search box now appears, by default, on the taskbar when the taskbar is at the top of your screen or when you turn on small taskbar button mode. You can use the search box to discover information and search your PC and the web directly from your taskbar. To configure how search appears, right-click the taskbar of your primary monitor and hover over . For more information, see Learn more about search. New! To streamline your taskbar experience, Cortana is no longer pre-pinned to your taskbar by default. If you want to re-pin Cortana to the taskbar, see Using Cortana in Windows.

To streamline your taskbar experience, Cortana is no longer pre-pinned to your taskbar by default. If you want to re-pin Cortana to the taskbar, see Using Cortana in Windows. New! It provides a way to authenticate Azure Active Directory joined devices to determine if they are on a trusted network. This helps the Windows Defender Firewall to apply the right policies as configured by your organization. This feature is only for enterprise customers. An IT administrator must configure this feature using a mobile device management (MDM) policy. For more information on how to configure a configuration service provider (CSP), see Policy CSP – NetworkListManager.

It provides a way to authenticate Azure Active Directory joined devices to determine if they are on a trusted network. This helps the Windows Defender Firewall to apply the right policies as configured by your organization. This feature is only for enterprise customers. An IT administrator must configure this feature using a mobile device management (MDM) policy. For more information on how to configure a configuration service provider (CSP), see Policy CSP – NetworkListManager. It addresses an issue that affects some devices that are managed by an enterprise. We improve the reliability of app installations for them.

It addresses an issue that affects cluster name objects (CNO) or virtual computer objects (VCO). Password reset fails. The error message is, " There was an error resetting the AD password... // 0x80070005”.

It addresses some persistent update failures for the Microsoft Store.

It addresses the suspension of daylight saving time (DST) in the Republic of Fiji for this year.

It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Direct3D 9 (D3D9). It causes D3D9 to stop working when you use Microsoft Remote Desktop.

It addresses an issue that affects certain printers. The print outputs are misaligned.

It addresses an issue that might affect applications that run on the Windows Lock Down Policy (WLDP). They might stop working.

It addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Automated investigation blocks live response investigations.

Image credit: NewAfrica / depositphotos