Get 'Easier: 60 Ways to Make Your Work Life Work for You' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

A frustrated client hires a coach. He's looking for answers. Direction. And clarity. He wants to leave his job but can't find the self-confidence to do so. Should he stick it out? Is entrepreneurship a good idea? Little does he know, he's about to be fired in just five days.

Inside Easier: 60 Ways to Make Your Work Life Work for You, a self-leadership inquiry becomes a story of transformation -- and powerful universal discovery. Can a single conversation change your life?

Easier is the hold-your-handbook on coaching, leadership, and resilience. The story offers leadership insights on creating the future of work, finding connection and guidance, and uncovering 60 ways to make everything -- yes, everything -- easier.

For team players, and team leaders, and everyone in between, see how self-leadership creates lasting and powerful change, in the midst of the most difficult career challenges.

In this book, you'll discover:

How to pivot from "How do I get through this?" to "What can I get from this?"

How to access innovation and empathy, for yourself and others, regardless of your circumstances -- and find true personal freedom

How resilience and adaptability are available to anyone, anytime

Who doesn’t want to make things easier? Tap into peak performance, by understanding that you don't have to go it alone. The coaching conversation begins with a common concern and leads to a reimagined future of work, because everything in life can be made easier -- if you just know where to look.

Easier, from Wiley, usually retails for $15, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on January 5, so act fast.