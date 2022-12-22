Get 'Easier: 60 Ways to Make Your Work Life Work for You' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

No Comments

A frustrated client hires a coach. He's looking for answers. Direction. And clarity. He wants to leave his job but can't find the self-confidence to do so. Should he stick it out? Is entrepreneurship a good idea? Little does he know, he's about to be fired in just five days.

Inside Easier: 60 Ways to Make Your Work Life Work for You, a self-leadership inquiry becomes a story of transformation -- and powerful universal discovery. Can a single conversation change your life?

Easier is the hold-your-handbook on coaching, leadership, and resilience. The story offers leadership insights on creating the future of work, finding connection and guidance, and uncovering 60 ways to make everything -- yes, everything -- easier.

Advertisement

For team players, and team leaders, and everyone in between, see how self-leadership creates lasting and powerful change, in the midst of the most difficult career challenges.

In this book, you'll discover:

  • How to pivot from "How do I get through this?" to "What can I get from this?"
  • How to access innovation and empathy, for yourself and others, regardless of your circumstances -- and find true personal freedom
  • How resilience and adaptability are available to anyone, anytime

Who doesn’t want to make things easier? Tap into peak performance, by understanding that you don't have to go it alone. The coaching conversation begins with a common concern and leads to a reimagined future of work, because everything in life can be made easier -- if you just know where to look.

Easier, from Wiley, usually retails for $15, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on January 5, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Greater cloud adoption, better security and connected cars -- 5G predictions for 2023

Get 'Easier: 60 Ways to Make Your Work Life Work for You' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

Modern Auth's impact on Exchange Online migrations and what steps to take

Cyberattacks, standards and the 'door dash' -- eCommerce predictions for 2023

How our outlook on cybersecurity will change in 2023

Security teams expect higher costs and greater workloads next year

How software engineering teams can prepare for 2023

Most Commented Stories

You should replace Windows 11 with Linux Mint 21.1 on grandma's PC this Christmas

45 Comments

Microsoft is finally killing off Internet Explorer 11 with an Edge update

26 Comments

The road to faster EV charging

12 Comments

Microsoft releases updated OneDrive app with a new Windows 11 aesthetic

7 Comments

Microsoft teams up with Amazon, Meta, Linux Foundation and TomTom to create Google Maps alternative

6 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.