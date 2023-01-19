Microsoft acknowledges Windows 11 22H2 bug that stops apps working after a system restore

Microsoft has issued a warning about yet another known issue with Windows 11. Affecting version 22H2 of the operating system, the problem means that users may experience problems launching certain apps after performing a system restore.

The company says that the bug caused problems with any application that uses the MSIX Windows app package format, and concedes that various titles of its own -- including Office and Terminal -- are affected.

Microsoft says that apps including Notepad, Paint, Office, Cortana and Terminal may experience problems, but warns that this list is not complete.

In a newly posted support document entitled KB5023152: "This app can't open" error message when starting a Windows app in Windows 11, version 22H2, the company says:

After running a System Restore to a previous restore point on a device that is running Windows 11, version 22H2, some Windows applications that use the MSIX Windows app package format may experience any of the following symptoms:

An error message "This app can't open" is displayed instead of the app starting.

The app might have multiple entries on the Start menu.

An app may not respond when you try to start the app.

An I/O error may occur, followed by the app not responding, and then the app crashes.

If you try to start the app again, the app now runs.

The company warns that there may also be other symptoms besides those on the list.

Microsoft shares details of a number of potential workarounds:

Try starting the app again.

Try re-installing the app from the Windows Store.

Try re-installing the app from the original source from which it was first installed.

Try running Windows Update.

Interestingly, the company does not say -- as would normally be the case -- that it is investigating the issues, and fails to indicate whether a fix is being worked on.

